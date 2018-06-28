Community Raises Money for Injured Vet

JEFFERSON CITY - A local group of veterans, community members and Jefferson City High School students are raising money for Lance Corporal Tyler Huffman. Huffman was injured in Afghanistan in December 2010 while on a mission to clear the Taliban out of an Afghan town. A bullet went through his lung, liver and then severed nerves in his lower spine, leaving him with no feeling in his legs.

"He has no animosity, no regret. He's just a real patriot, he's awe inspiring to me," Vietnam veteran Tom Maubin said.

The group calls its efforts "Operation Tyler". It hopes to raise enough money to build a wheelchair accessible home for Huffman and his family. Local veteran Joe Twehous and his wife have already donated a building lot for the new home in Jefferson City. Huffman grew up in Fulton, but currently lives with his wife and their two-year-old son in Columbia close to the hospital where Huffman goes for physical therapy.

"I can't say thank-you enough to these people for what they've done and they're doing," Huffman said.

If you would like to take part in Operation Tyler you can mail your donation to:

Operation Tyler, Jefferson City High School

609 Union Street

Jefferson City, MO 65101

Donations can also be dropped off at these locations:

- Central Bank (West) - Jefferson City

- Home Savings Bank - Jefferson City

- Naught-Naught Insurance Agency - Jefferson City or Fulton

- Central Bank - Holts Summit

- Jefferson City High School