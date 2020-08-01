Community reacts to changes in Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA —The state fair will look different this year.

According to a release by the Missouri State Fair, fairgoers this year can count on "a quality outdoor experience for all fairgoers." Events like the Opening Day Ceremony, the Governor's Ham Breakfast, carnival events and other non-youth livestock events will be cancelled.

The State Fair's 4H Agricultural Specialist said he's looking forward to the the sense of normalcy having the fair will bring back to the community.

"We're really kind of getting back to our roots at the fair here," Ty Peckman said. "Being able to showcase those livestock exhibitors is giving them the chance to show off their projects and hard work, even though we have these different times."

Peckman said the fair is a balance of where the public meets agriculture.

The State Fair Beef Superintendent said she's looking forward to the changes this year.

"In my line of work, it's about the kids," Becky Simpson said. "There won't be open shows, there won't be adults around showing off their animals. This time, it's going to get to be about the kids."

Simpson said the fair is all about the youth and the agriculture.

Although the turnout could be smaller due to COVID-19 public health and safety concerns, she said she's confident this year's fair will help bring it back to its roots.

"That fervor that kind of happens, it won't be here this year. But I can guarantee our families and our kids will definitely make that excitement happen because it's the Missouri State Fair after all," she said.

For more information on the fair and its restrictions, click here.