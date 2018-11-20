Community Remembers Almeta Crayton

COLUMBIA - A beloved member of the Columbia community is being laid to rest Friday at the Second Mission Baptist Church.

Former City Councilwoman Almeta Crayton was remembered as dozens flooded the church aisles honoring her legacy. Many people could not say her name without smiling.

Some in attendance at visitation were somber, saying it was hard to believe Crayton is gone. Others identified themselves as her friends and laughed as they told stories and shared personal memories.

Several friends of Crayton summed up her life by simply saying she "was a great woman."

Crayton died Oct. 21 after being in a coma related to heart trouble.

She was a councilwoman for the First Ward from 1999 - 2008. After she was elected in 1999, Crayton opened a neighborhood resource center.

The center's "Everyone Eats" program serves anyone in need of a hot Thanksgiving meal.

Funeral services are from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.