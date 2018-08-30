Community responds after three dead in Randolph County

2 years 9 months 1 week ago Sunday, November 22 2015 Nov 22, 2015 Sunday, November 22, 2015 6:10:00 PM CST November 22, 2015 in News
By: Kolbie Satterfield and Emma Henderson, KOMU 8 Reporters, and Rose Schmidt and Tom Barclay, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
RANDOLPH COUNTY – The Moberly community responded Sunday to a shooting that left three people dead in Randolph County.

According to a statement from the Randoph County Sheriff's Department, the suspect was found at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and then transported to a Columbia hospital, where he later died.

A neighbor said the victims, Jessica and Kelsey Bowen, were sisters, and the suspect was a boyfriend of one of the sisters.

When KOMU 8 went to the scene of the crime, 2253 County Road 2250, on Sunday, an Aftermath Services LLC truck and workers were outside the house. Aftermath Services LLC is a professional crime scene clean-up company.

KOMU 8 spoke with Richard Matheis who has lived in Moberly for about 45 years.  He described the event as a "tragedy."

"I’ve known the family for a long time. It was kind of a bad situation, I think," Matheis said. "Any time you have death in the family it’s kind of a bad thing, especially when it comes to kids."

Matheis was not in Moberly at the time of the shooting and first heard about it from his son-in-law.  He said the victims' brother used to date his granddaughter, and he would see the older sister, Jessica, walking her dog in the park.

KOMU 8 also spoke with a woman whose son attends Moberly High School. She said it was "devastating," and the high school students were having a hard time coming to terms with what happened.

On Saturday, the Moberly School District put a statement on its Facebook page saying, "Our heartfelt sympathy to the families. Our thoughts are with our students, staff and community. There are no words."

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home announced on its Facebook page Sunday a visitation will be held for the Bowen sisters at the Moberly High School Auditorium Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Facebook post said the girls' funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Moberly High School Auditorium.

Earlier details

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 6:30 a.m. Saturday saying someone had been shot.

When deputies arrived at 2253 County Road 2250, they found one female victim dead. The second female victim was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center and later died at the hospital.

Randolph County Sheriff's Department headed the investigation but has had assistance from the Moberly Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

KOMU 8 has reached out multiple times to Randolph County Sheriffs Department to get confirmation but has not yet received a response. Some family members have commented on KOMU 8's original Facebook post about the shooting.  

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.]

