Community Responds to MU Dropping Gitmo Psychologist From Job Search

COLUMBIA - Members of the community responded Friday to the University of Missouri's decision to drop a former Gitmo psychologist from its job search. Some protesters questioned Army Col. Larry James' background, claiming he may have used questionable interrogation tactics at the Abu Graib Prison.

"It's a bittersweet day," MU grad Jeff Stack said. "He's just not ready to be a leader of this school at this point."

Stack protested the hiring of James since his name appeared in the running. He said he "does not know what James has gone through to get to the point where he's at" but believes what James did as a Gitmo psychologist was a crime.

"He [James] had said when he spoke here before that he didn't, he wasn't convicted of a crime. And he's right, you know. There are all kinds of crimes against humanity that aren't recognized as crimes by the state," Stack said.

James was a finalist for the position as the leader of the university's College of Education. The school decided to appoint the head of its faculty search committee as an interim replacement instead of hiring someone new.