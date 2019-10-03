Community Under Fire: A Search for Solutions- THURSDAY

BREAKING: Shots fired in North Columbia, shooters left scene
COLUMBIA - Neighbors reported hearing shots fired in north Columbia Wednesday night. The call came just after 7 p.m.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 7:54:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Politicians celebrate start of Rocheport bridge project
ROCHEPORT- As construction begins on the new Missouri River Bridge in Rocheport, federal, state, and local Mid-Missouri leaders gathered Wednesday... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 7:04:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Chicago man arrested in Callaway County on heroin and cocaine charges
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Chicago man was arrested for trafficking over $53,000 in heroin and cocaine during an... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 5:51:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Fans encouraged to beware of Cardinal playoff ticket scammers
COLUMBIA - The St. Louis Cardinals are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They'll play the... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 5:29:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in Sports

Loss of railway bridge to affect town of Brunswick
CHARITON COUNTY - In a small town of just 816 people, major events like a bridge collapse bring them together.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 3:30:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Cole County Sheriff's Office investigates burglaries
LOHMAN - Sherrie Hanks thought last Friday would be like any other day on her quiet street. When she... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 2:44:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

MSHP nets 49 lbs of marijuana in drug busts
COOPER COUNTY- Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found nearly 50 pounds of marijuana during multiple traffic stops. Troop F... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 1:29:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Auxvasse man charged in Callaway County stabbing
CALLAWAY COUNTY - An Auxvasse man faces two criminal charges after a reported Monday stabbing. Nathaniel Kennemore, 20, is... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 12:29:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Real ID changes a year away, will effect airline travelers
COLUMBIA - Less than a year from now every airline passenger will be required to have a Real ID-compliant driver's... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 10:05:00 AM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Police investigate shots fired in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in northern Columbia Tuesday evening. Officers responded to the... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 10:03:00 AM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson names new state revenue department director
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson named Ken Zellers as the new director of the Department of Revenue, according to... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 9:52:00 AM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

California arson suspect also faced arson charge in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man suspected of setting more than a dozen wildfires after traveling to Northern California to... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 9:25:00 AM CDT October 02, 2019 in News

Two Democrats set to challenge incumbent Republican for 4th congressional district
COLUMBIA - Two Democrats have entered the race to unseat Republican incumbent Vicky Hartzler in the 2020 race for... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 10:16:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

Police seek help identifying suspect in credit card fraud case
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud. The... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 8:54:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

High schoolers speak out about the problems of vaping in their schools
COLUMBIA - Students from public high schools in Boone County discussed their experiences with underaged vaping Tuesday night. Rohan Rao... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 7:44:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

Young farmers face steep cost to join farming industry
COLUMBIA - Gavin Spoor is one of around 50,000 farmers under 25 in the country, and he wants to own... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 7:31:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Housing Authority reinforces medical marijuana ban
JEFFERSON CITY - The Housing Authority of the City of Jefferson has reinforced an already existing policy that bans the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 2:08:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Missourians protest death penalty after governor allows execution
JEFFERSON CITY - Citizens protested outside of Gov. Mike Parson's office after his spokeswoman announced he wouldn't grant clemency to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 2:07:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News
