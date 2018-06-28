Community Unites to Build Home for Disabled Veteran

COLE COUNTY - A community has come together to build a fully accessible home for a disabled veteran. At an open house Thursday night, members of Operation Tyler unveiled the blue prints for the house.

Operation Tyler is a foundation for Tyler Huffman who was shot by a sniper while on patrol in Afghanistan.

Community members and local businesses have stepped up by donating a lot on which to build Tyler's house as well as material needed to build the house.

Scott Schaeperkoetter, owner of Signature Homes, is the contractor for this home. He announced Thursday that construction will begin on May 21st. The hope is to have the house complete before Thanksgiving.