Community-wide testing continues in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY — The Saline County Health Department partnered with Katy Trail Community Health to test for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday for any Saline County resident.

This testing occurred after the department was given 400 tests from the state.

Tara Brewer, administrator for the Saline County Health Department, said symptoms were not required in order to get tested.

"There is zero criteria at this point except for being a Saline County citizen," she said. "That's the interesting part of all of this, I think we're going to learn and see how many people have COVID-19 without having any symptoms."

Chris Stewart, CEO of Katy Trail Community Health, said they are testing asymptomatic people to understand how it is spreading in Saline County.

“We really want to know how widespread that is," Stewart said. "We want to know if it is isolated to different race or ethnic communities and we want to know these things so we can prevent the spread in those communities and more widely in the county.”

On Tuesday, they had tested more than 70 people, and as of noon on Wednesday they had tested 70 more.

Stewart said Saline County has become a hot spot for COVID-19 and it is important to find out who has it.

"We can only assure the safety of people in our communities if we know what's going on, and the only way we can really know what's going on is by doing a lot of testing," Stewart said.

As of Tuesday, Saline County has a total of 177 positive cases, 129 active cases and 48 recoveries.