Como Car Culture meet brings car enthusiasts together

COLUMBIA - Car enthusiasts all over Columbia got together to show off their rides at the Como Car Culture annual meet Sunday afternoon at Gans Creek.

According to the co-founders, Somrith Lem and Brandon Qualls, the Como Car Culture Facebook group gives car enthusiasts of all types and ages a place where they can connect.

"We all just want to have this one big happy family," Qualls said. "This is a small area and we all wanted to have one place where we could all get together, network and be one car community."

Qualls said the group they started in 2012 has grown into something that's surpassed his wildest expectations.

"You've got a lot of like-minded people that love cars, love trucks, love the automotive business and it's all become one large network," he said.

But Lem said they're setting their sights higher.

"The goal of Como Car Culture is to be the central meeting spot is to make this the central meeting spot for Missouri," he said. "We want to be able to gather people from St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, bring them all together to Columbia to have one big meet."

Qualls said another benefit the group provides is considering the number of people that work in the automotive industry, help is never far away.

"If somebody needs something done, or if somebody needs a special type of job, somebody needs their car fixed, somebody needs a tire replaced at seven o'clock at night, someone can help you," he said.

Lem said last years meet drew between 250-400 cars. Qualls said they expect the same number this year.