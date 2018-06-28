CoMo connect offers free class to customers

COLUMBIA - Transit staff will answer questions the public has about the new COMO connect system today.

The free class to customers starts Monday at 10 a.m.

Last month, KOMU 8 News reported the new bus system will cover more areas in Columbia as well as shorten the length sitting and waiting on the bus.

Columbia City Council has a scheduled public comment on the bus this evening at the regular scheduled meeting time.

To keep track of location, bus routes and any changes in the bus system, customers may download the DoubleMap Bus Tracker from the app store.

The new system launches August 4th.