COMO Connect offers free rides to MU football game

COLUMBIA - COMO Connect will offer free bus routes to and from the MU football game Saturday.

It's part of the "Ride Free in August" promotion that offers free bus routes to customers the entire month.

Starting in September, COMO Connect will still offer bus routes to Faurot Field starting two hours before all home games for $1.50 a ride. Bus routes from the stadium to downtown and other locations after the games will also be available.

Riders will be dropped off and picked up at the corner of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive.

A complete list of the football routes available Saturday can be found on COMO Connect's website.

Because of increased traffic due to the game on Saturday, the COMO Connect 10 Red Downtown Orbiter route will detour one block north in the area and travel down Rollins instead of its normal route on Hospital Drive. The detour will be in effect from 1:30pm until one hour after the game ends.

COMO Connect does not allow beverages or coolers on the buses before or after games.