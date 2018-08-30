COMO Connect to hold open house and bus stop meetings April 20

COLUMBIA - COMO Connect has invited the public to attend a public open house and bus stop meetings on April 20 for the COMO Bus Service Evaluation Project.

During the meetings, the public will be able to review and comment on exhibits that describe a series of transit improvement scenarios for the community.

Anyone with an interest in the city's transit system is encouraged to attend. There will be no fare charges for all fixed routes and para-transit rides. Shuttles will be available to take remaining attendees home after bus service ends at 8 p.m.

City staff and consultant team members will listen to comments and answer questions. Due to the open house structure of the event, attendees do not have to stay for the entire duration. No formal presentations will be provided, so community members are welcome to stop by during any of the scheduled meetings.

The open house is from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Hall in conference room 1A. Bus stop meetings will be held at bus shelters at the following locations and times.

8 to 9:20 a.m. at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department at 1005 West Broadway

8:15 to 9:45 a.m. at The Resource Center at 1500 Vandiver Drive

10:30 a.m. to noon at the MU Student Center at 911 East Rollins St.

2:45 to 4:15 p.m. at Hy-Vee at 25 Conley Road (the Trimble Road bus shelter)

3 to 4 p.m. at Daniel Boone Regional Public Library at 100 West Broadway

4:15 to 5:15 p.m. at Wal-Mart at 3001 West Broadway (the Park De Ville Road bus shelter)

The current COMO Connect system relies on two core connector routes (1 Black and 2 Gold) with high frequency service and buses traveling in both directions. It also offers nine smaller neighborhood routes (3-11) with lower frequency and a bus traveling in only one direction. The City is coordinating the April 20 meetings, so community members may share thoughts, questions or concerns about transit improvement scenarios. The city is developing the COMO Bus Service Evaluation Project to ensure the bus system provides efficient service and meets the needs of community members. The evaluation began during winter 2016 and will continue through this spring. During the process, the evaluation team studied the steps taken to implement the recommendations of the 2014 COMO Connect Project.