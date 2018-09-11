CoMo Duck Derby makes a splash

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will host a rubber duck race at Stephens Lake Saturday to raise money for the animal shelter.

At their first-ever "CoMo Duck Derby", CMHS hopes to drop more than 5,000 rubber ducks into Stephens Lake. The first three people with ducks to make it into the winning trap will win cash prizes, the top prize being $1,000.

CMHS Assistant Director Michelle Casey said she really hopes the event will live up to its potential. The Humane Society had a little over 3,000 rubber ducks adopted as of Friday afternoon.

"If everybody in town adopts a duck and we get that 5,000 duck goal, that's close to $20,000 we could raise for the shelter," Casey said. "That's really amazing. Every duck in the water is really a life you help change."

People could adopt ducks for as little as $5, and the money goes directly to the shelter.

Casey won money for the rubber duck race at a conference she attended last year.

She said because the race is at no cost to the shelter, all proceeds go directly back to the animals.

CMHS will also offer 25 free microchips to animals owners at the event. The microchips help keep track of and find lost or stolen animals.

Local businesses volunteered as vendors, and raffle prizes will be given away throughout the event.

The CoMo Duck Derby will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Stephens Lake Park. Ducks drop at 2 p.m. Admission to the event is free and open to the public.