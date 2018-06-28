COMO duck pluck raises money for Central Missouri Humane Society
COLUMBIA — Three thousand yellow rubber ducks filled the grounds of Columbia’s Central Missouri Humane Society to raise money for the animals in the shelter.
The shelter is completely funded by donations and volunteer work, which leads to a number of financial issues each year.
Michelle Casey, Human Society Associate Director, said it costs about $17,000 a week to keep the animal shelter doors open.
The duck pluck proceeds go directly to the animals in the shelter to provide food, vaccines, medications, surgeries and also pay the electric and water bills.
Community members paid $5 for each duck and trained shelter dogs picked three winning ducks out of the 3,000.
There are multiple community sponsors at the event and Casey said the shelter would not stay open without the community’s involvement.
"We’re just really thrilled with the community support," Casey said. "Our organization has made it all these years through our strong relationship with the community so we’re extremely grateful to have that."
Casey said this was one of the shelter’s biggest fundraisers, along with the Whiskers and Wine formal gala in the fall. She encourages all those who care about animals to donate, volunteer and serve as foster parents.
"It’s a really rewarding experience to get to see animals come in and out of the shelter and leave with their forever families," Casey said. "I feel like I made a difference at the end of every day."
Steve Devries, a foster parent at the shelter, adopted 50 ducks in the duck pluck to support the shelter.
"Nobody wants to pay for stray dogs so the up-keep is a big issue," Devries said. "They don’t get any money from the national Humane Society and the money comes from donations. There’s no money in dog rescue so it’s tough, but also why we’re out here supporting a good cause."
More News
Grid
List
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
in