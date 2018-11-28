CoMo Gives campaign starts early with #GivingTuesday

COLUMBIA - Tuesday, Nov. 27 is National Giving Day. The CoMo Gives campaign will start raising money for 122 different nonprofit organizations in the Columbia/Boone County area.

Organizers say their goals for the campaign are to:

Educate the public on nonprofits and the role they play in their community

Get young people excited and involved in philanthropy work

Encourage people to be donors and/or volunteers

Encourage people to give online

Empower the local nonprofits to use social media and online giving

Stress the importance of giving gifts for local issues

Columbia Parks and Recreation participated in this campaign in 2017, and it's back again for 2018.

The department will host an MKT Trail Art Unveiling Tuesday night at Walt’s Bicycle Shop at 5:30. If attendees give $20 or more on debit or credit card, they will receive a commemorative, signed MKT Trail poster from the artist, David Spear.

All of the proceeds raised during the night will go toward the Columbia Parks and Recreation Fund. It hopes to raise $4,000.

Executive director, Mike Griggs, said this is a good campaign and it helps the parks department a great deal.

“We’re fortunate that we have the parks sales tax, that allows for us to do the major, like replacing 20-year-old playground equipment and redoing a shelter when it’s old and falling down. So we have money for that, but we don’t have money for some of the operational things like some of our programs that are highly subsidized,” Griggs said. “With CoMo Gives, this is a way that we don’t have to cut services. We can use our donations that we can put towards keeping our services to what we’ve been doing; providing for everyone in the past.”

Griggs said he looks forward to people receiving the posters because it is a good collector’s piece and people get something in return for donating.

He said the MKT posters were inspired by vintage National Parks Service posters from years ago.

“Now we want to try and set up something very similar here in Columbia,” Griggs said.

The CoMo Gives campaign will go until Dec. 31.