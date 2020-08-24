CoMo SEPTA hosts an event to welcome teachers back to school

COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools teachers are heading back to school tomorrow to prepare their classrooms for students, and this year they will be welcomed with colorful well wishes.

Columbia, Missouri's Special Education Parent Teacher Association hosted a community event called Chalk the Walk August 23.

The event aimed to welcome teachers back with words of kindness as they begin teaching during this unprecedented time.

One message written on at the entrance of Beulah Ralph Elementary School read: "Heroes work here."

With so much uncertainty, CoMo SEPTA wanted to make sure that teachers understand how appreciated they are.

Beulah Ralph Elementary School's site host, Molly Meyers, said there is such a need for teachers right now.

"Every family has their different needs, but one thing remains: We need our teachers. No matter what that looks like," said Meyers.

Schools receiving chalk messages include, Benton Elementary School, Smithton Middle School, Battle High School and many others in the Columbia School District.