COLUMBIA - As spring approaches, COMO Trail Association (COMOTA) is working to develop and maintain trails in preparation of an increase in runners and bikers.
The organization creates new trails, adds to existing trails, and cleans up sections of trails after prolonged use. On Sunday, the group dug bench cuts and made a path over a rocky drop in Rhett's Run, a mountain biking trail.
"It'll help it last longer in terms of trail usage," said Angela Peterson, COMOTA's executive board secretary.
Peterson has been mountain biking since 2018. She said it's important different trails have a variety of difficulty levels, but cleaning up some sections can make the trail more accessible.
"Having some more sections like this that we worked on today to give it a smoother ride will help, I think, all mountain bikers and trail users," Peterson said.
Andy Schuette was also among the volunteers working on Rhett's Run. He's been mountain biking for nearly 30 years, and biking at Rhett's Run since it was first created. "It's my home trail, it's what I grew up on."
Schuette said maintenance work on beloved trails ensures their quality won't deteriorate with continued use.
"You hear people get overwhelmed with the spiderweb of trails and not knowing where they're going, so doing work like [this] shows them, this is where you go," Schuette said.
Schuette's is also COMOTA's treasurer and the trail ambassador for Rhett's Run. His goal is to keep the trail clean and inviting for more people to enjoy it.
"We're really lucky in Columbia that we have all this variety in terrain," Schuette said.
And as spring approaches, maintenance work opens the door for new bikers.
"People are really eager to get out in the spring time," Peterson said. "We do a lot of preparation for that in January and February with a lot of work days, knowing that a whole bunch of users come spring time."
COMOTA is open to volunteers of any skill level. You can visit their website here to see what times they work.