CoMo Water and Light has a new way to save energy

COLUMBIA – A new incentive program that encourages commercial and industrial companies to make energy efficient improvements is in development for the City of Columbia.

Utility services supervisor Frank Cunningham said Columbia Water and Light has several incentive programs for commercial and industrial customers. The newest one involves motors.

“We want them to have the most efficient equipment operating their systems and reduce their operating costs,” he said.

Downsizing motors and making them more efficient will reduce costs, save energy, and create more jobs, according to Cunningham.

“The overall benefit is that everyone is becoming more efficient,” he said.

Cunningham said it also helps local customers compete within other industrial plants. He said the plan is ready to be marketed to customers soon.