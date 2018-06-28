ComoGives Campaign Begins to Help Local Non Profit Organizations
COLUMBIA - The Central Foundation of Central Missouri is kicking off its Como Gives online donation campaign.
The campaign will allow anyone to donate to 30 local non profit organizations in Columbia. The goal of the campaign is to encourage giving and empower local non profit organizations. Donations are done and tracked through the Como Gives website.
Participating organizations said this campaign will encourage more people to give and will help Columbia in the long run.
"It's a good opportunity for people to get involved with non profits. We're happy to be part of the ground floor of this campaign that could be beneficial for non profits in the mid-Missouri area for years," said Colin LaVaute, Central Humane Society Relations Coordinator.
Participating organizations include
- Job Point
- Slow Food Katy Trail
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri
- American Red Cross Heart of Missouri chapter
- First Chance for Children
- CHA Low Income Services Inc.
- MU Adult Day Connection
- Big Central Big Sisters of Central Missouri
- Alzheimer Association Greater Missouri Chapter
- Services for Independent Living
- Woodhaven
- Heart of Missouri CASA
- PedNet Coalition
- Central Missouri Humane Society
- Boy Scouts of America, Great River Council
- Voluntary Action Center
- Meal on Wheels of Columbia
- A Call to Serve International
- Boone County Council on Aging
- Seniors Matter
- Community Foundation of Central Missouri
- Family Health Center of Boone County
- The Missouri Symphony Society
- New Wave Corporation KOPN 89.5 FM
- Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home
- Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture
- We Always Swing Jazz Series
- Community Playground of Columbia Inc. Fun City Youth Academy
- Lutheran Family and Children Services
- The Intersection
As of its start day on Sunday, it has raised more than $1,500.
One donor will be chosen to receive a $500 grant to donate in their name to any participating non profit organization of their choice.
The campaign runs from December 1 through December 31.