CoMoGives Kicks Off the Season of Giving

COLUMBIA - Nonprofit organizations in Columbia are looking forward to a new support program that kicked off on Tuesday evening. CoMoGives is an end of the year giving campaign that supports 30 local nonprofits throughout the city.

The campaign will collect donations on behalf of the 30 Columbia area nonprofits from Dec. 1-Dec. 31, 2013. You can donate to one or more of the organizations. Specific rules for donating elegibility can be found on the CoMoGives.com website.

Fun City Youth Academy is one of the nonprofits involved in the campaign. The 43-year-old program was started by Columbia citizens who were concerned about children playing on street corners during the summer time. The church community established Fun City as a way for kids to engage in learning activities and to stay out of trouble.

The Summer Academy is an eight week program in collaboration with Columbia Public Schools. The Summer Academy focuses on building reading skills to help combat the loss of two months of reading and math skills over the school break.

Executive Director Carolyn Micklem said children learn about African American history, culture and accomplishments to help increase their self-worth.

"It's an opportunity for families to give their children a chance for a better life," Micklem said. "Many of the children we work with are not up to the reading level of their classmates, so they need extra focus."

The Saturday Academy is held for more than 30 weeks during the school year.

Micklem said she appreciates the small size of Fun City and looks forward to the growth through support from the community members.

"Children need to feel nourished, they need to feel safe. Feeling safe at Fun City is one of our key things. We just need to make those kids feel welcome, feel safe and have them know they're going to have fun. They're going to learn something and they're going to thrive," Micklem said.