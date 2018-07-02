#CoMoGovDebate Live Blog

COLUMBIA - Four Missouri GOP candidates for governor gathered at the Missouri Theatre Thursday for the #CoMoGovDebate to discuss topics like Missouri jobs, highways, race relations, UM System funding, term limits and campaigning.

Candidates included St. Louis businessman John Brunner, former Navy SEAL Eric Greitens, Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder and former Speaker of the House Catherine Hannaway.

Below is a live-blog of the #CoMoGovDebate. All tweet appear in reverse chronological order.

Greitens: We are ready to take all of the attacks of career politicians, we will meet their corruption with courage. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Closing statements now- enjoyed my first American political debate! V different to how we do things in the UK. #comogovdebate — Catrin (@catrinbrock) March 18, 2016

Hanaway: In her head, she'll have the Constitution and her hand on the Bible and her heart will be with her adopted child. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Kinder on travel expenses: Wrote the largest personal check, $53,000, to remove any taint from travel expense scandal #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Brunner asked if he aligns himself with Trump because his campaign is largely self-funded: "I'll upset half the audience." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

When asked about donations from outside of Missouri, Greitens says strong conservatives want to invest in campaigns like his #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Hanaway weighs in on campaign reforms: Sunlight and transparency will clean the system. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Hanaway says she worked with Democrats to override veto on concealed carry and waiting periods on abortions. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Kinder says he’s made clear he’s willing to work with anyone of good will, regardless of politics. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Sad that no candidate supports marijuana reform. Big issue - lots of potential tax revenue and a personal freedom issue! #comogovdebate — Adam Miller (@amillerstime) March 18, 2016

Brunner says he has experience bringing people of different backgrounds together. It starts with more listening than talking. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Greitens: We need a positive leader who has experience bringing people together. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Brunner: Term limits stem from frustration with gridlock and influence of lobbying. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Greitens quotes Mark Twain on term limits: Diapers and politicians should be changed frequently and for the same reasons. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Greitens: "We have to ban all gifts from lobbyists." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Greitens: "We need to close there revolving door between legislatures and special interests." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Hanaway thinks people should go to Jefferson city for a limited time to serve. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Kinder says he supports term limits for Missouri government officials. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Greitens: "There is no stoned path to prosperity." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Hanaway revisits the viewer question on marijuana saying she opposes legalization of marijuana, even for medical purposes. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Kinder goes off topic on viewer question about marijuana to revisit Greitens donor’s sex scandal. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Brunner is against legalization of marijuana. "There are benefits for medical marijuana and more research needs to be done." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

But @PeterKinder, what about free speech? Football players are people, too. Something to consider. #comogovdebate — Ben Daniels (@TheBenDaniels) March 18, 2016

Kinder: "What I’m hearing is that “you’ve had a bellyfull” of what’s going on at the University of Missouri." @CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Greitens: If we come together we can work to build the best university system in the county. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Greitens: "I believe, in Missouri, we have some of the best college students in the country." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Hey @EricGreitens, what happened at @Mizzou is because of racism. Racism that exists all around our country. #comogovdebate — Ben Daniels (@TheBenDaniels) March 18, 2016

Hanaway: Teachers will teach, scholarship athletes will play and students will attend class without “muscle being called in." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Things are heating up between Greitens and Hanaway...#comogovdebate — Adam Miller (@amillerstime) March 18, 2016

Brunner says taxpayers want to see more action about getting back to students learning and less time out protesting. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

All these #comogovdebate candidates are most distressed by incidents in which black Missourians spoke out publicly to change institutions. — jmaz (@jmaz) March 18, 2016

Greitens: "If you’re concerned with social justice then go out and do something about it." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Dear @HanawayForGov,

Restricting people's freedom of movement with a curfew is wrong, regardless of the time you enforce it.#comogovdebate — Eva Lovasco (@EvaLovasco) March 18, 2016

Greitens on the MU protests: It was a small number of people saying, "Today, life on campus is too tough." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Hanaway says @GovJayNixon gave an open invitation for rioters from all over the country to come to Ferguson. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Hanaway on Ferguson: A big part of the problem was that @GovJayNixon didn't have relations with that community. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Brunner says dealing with racism is about being engaged and caring. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Brunner: I didn’t need to go to Ferguson to know what’s going on, it’s been happening for 30 years. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Kinder says he is the candidate that can unify Missouri and that unification starts by supporting law enforcement. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Greitens says law enforcement officers need a governor who will have their back. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Grietens calls Hannaway a desperate politician. Greitens is at 6%. Who's desperate? #comogovdebate — jillnoble (@jillnoble) March 18, 2016

Greitens: The great tragedy of Ferguson was having a leader who didn’t address it with calm and clarity. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Moving away from economic topics, the candidates will address the incidents in Ferguson and at the University of Missouri. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Hannaway calls Greitens to give the million dollars back. Greitens doesn't want to. Hmmm... #comogovdebate — jillnoble (@jillnoble) March 18, 2016

Brunner weighs in on minimum wage: It’s all about living wage, but you get that by growing the economy. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Back on topic, Kinder addresses minimum wage currently being indexed to inflation. He supports the current law. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Hanaway and Greitens go off topic on minimum wage to discuss accusations about sexual misconduct by a Greitens donor. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Grietens has pathetic comeback. Says he can't trust Hanaway!! #comogovdebate — jillnoble (@jillnoble) March 18, 2016

Hannaway calls out Greitens for taking dirty money. #comogovdebate — jillnoble (@jillnoble) March 18, 2016

Interesting that Missourians cared the most about raising the minimum wage and yet no GOP candidate supports it. #comogovdebate — David Turner (@A_Tall_Turner) March 18, 2016

On minimum wage, Hanaway says "the worst thing that we could possibly do" is to piecemeal raise the minimum wage. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Greitens on road repairs: "This isn’t magic,” but requires a leader who will change “business as usual” in Jefferson City. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Kinder LOVES public private partnerships. Can somebody say 'sustainable development'? #comogovdebate — jillnoble (@jillnoble) March 18, 2016

Hanaway says Missourians don't trust the MoDOT is going to spend its money efficiently. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Moving money does not save money. Basic math is not a strength of @HanawayForGov #comogovdebate — David Turner (@A_Tall_Turner) March 18, 2016

Brunner: Roads and infrastructure are “so far behind." Missouri needs to set priorities and get the job done. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

#CoMoGovDebate hey kids- check out Kansas. That seems to be where you'd take MO. — Terrence (@grust) March 18, 2016

Fantastic response by @JohnBrunnerMO on how to improve infrastructure. #comogovdebate — Virginia (@veebecks) March 18, 2016

When asked how to pay for better roads, Brunner said no more taxes and no tolls, but instead increase efficiency. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

.@KOMUnews @JohnBrunnerMO says it takes a business-minded person to set the priorities straight and get the job done. #comogovdebate — Michael Lindquist (@Lindquist_komu) March 18, 2016

Greitens reiterates that Missouri's tax code needs to be simplified. He wants to make it fair for people around Missouri. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Brunner on what businesses he would bring: "It all begins with rebuilding our infrastructure and rebuilding our roads." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Hanaway says right-to-work is good for workers: wages go up faster and there are more jobs to be had. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Taking a peek at the #CoMoGovDebate and as predicted, lots of talk about right-to-work. All that's needed is a GOP governor — Steven Anthony (@scanthony14) March 18, 2016

Kinder explains tax cuts would be incremental. He would “not take a meat axe” to the tax code. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Greitens says Missouri can create opportunities for growth by ending tax credit rivalries and simplifying tax codes. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Greitens: "Government doesn’t create jobs, but must create the conditions for job growth." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Hanaway says she will put a halt to regulations that are crushing small business throughout the state. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Kinder said Missouri needs to "get with the program" in reducing income tax across the state. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Kinder on Missouri's struggling economy: "We need strong leadership to take Missouri on a U-turn." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Truth: @PeterKinder is the only one who has governing experience here in #MO #comogovdebate — Jen Ennenbach (@JenEnnenbach) March 18, 2016

Eric Greitens in opening statement: “Politicians have failed us and we can’t trust them to fix the mess they’ve created." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

Thank god @KOMUnews is enforcing the time limit. Something presidential debates never do. #comogovdebate — Adam Bohn (@BadtotheBohn) March 18, 2016

Brunner says he will fight for life, for second amendment rights, for religious liberty if elected governor of Missouri. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

John Brunner's opening statement: "If you’re looking for results for a change, I’m your choice for governor of Missouri." #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

.@KOMUnews "I will stand to restore MU as our flagship university." #comogovdebate — Michael Lindquist (@Lindquist_komu) March 18, 2016

Catherine Hanaway opens by saying Missouri should have a governor who will stand up against insiders and labor union bosses. #CoMoGovDebate — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 18, 2016

.@KOMUnews @HanawayForGov up now. "I will bring conservative solutions to our states toughest problems." — Michael Lindquist (@Lindquist_komu) March 18, 2016