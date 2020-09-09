CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families

COLUMBIA- CoMoHelps announced a $50,000 grant to Columbia Public Schools Tuesday to assist families who qualify for free or reduced lunches.

In a press release, CoMoHelps said the money would go to creating over 1,800 school supply kits, containing standard supplies needed for both online learning and in-person learning.

Columbia Public Schools Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark said CPS is incredibly grateful for the support of the community partners.

"We’re all navigating a difficult period of time and knowing that our community will pull together to ensure our students have the support they need is tremendous."

Families who are in need of assistance should contact the Columbia Public school their child attends.

Since March, CoMoHelps and its partners have provided $1.3 million in funding to local nonprofits and schools for COVID-19 relief.