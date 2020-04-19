CoMoHelps.org raises, distributes funds for local COVID-19 relief

15 hours 30 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 1:38:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News
By: Laura Evans, Missourian

COLUMBIA - Four weeks ago, CoMoHelps.org launched as a resource hub for giving and seeking aid during the pandemic. In that time the website has raised an estimated $400,000, according to John Baker, executive director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri.

Baker also said the partners involved in the website distributed around $600,000 to nonprofits and organizations that applied for aid through CoMoHelps.org.

Originally, the website brought together Columbia, Boone County, the Heart of Missouri United Way and the Community Foundation of Central Missouri as collaborators, Baker said. Along the way, Veterans United Foundation and the Boone County Children's Services Fund joined in.

Every morning, representatives from each of the groups go through applications for assistance that have been submitted through the website. From there, the groups decide whether to move forward with the funding process based on the urgency of the needs.

Andrew Grabau, executive director of Heart of Missouri United Way, said out of the 42 applications received through the website, 31 grants have been funded as of Friday.

Grabau said though the CoMoHelps.org funding process emphasizes quickness, the team of funders is deliberate and thorough in its decision making.

"It's been functioning very, very well," Baker said. "The parties that come together every morning — we have not worked like this before together. We're functioning respectably and collaboratively with similar visions."

Essentials like food, shelter and sanitation have high priority in the considered applications, Baker said. Other high-priority needs include IT equipment, issues related to homelessness and housing insecurity, animal care for local shelters and supplies for babies such as formula and diapers.

The United Way 2-1-1 line is posted on the website for individuals to seek aid. This line has seen a nearly 100% increase in callers compared to March and April 2019, Grabau said.

Over the course of a month, around 300 people in Boone County have called the line, Grabau said. The majority of the calls regarded housing, utilities and food needs, he said.

With the two functions of funding nonprofits and directing individuals to nonprofits that can aid them, Grabau said the website creates a loop of funding and resources for pandemic relief.

Where the funding is going

One nonprofit receiving assistance through comhelps.org is the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia. They received $12,000 to fund their curbside meal pickup program, which distributes over 250 dinners and 250 snacks every day, said Valorie Livingston, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia.

With people experiencing economic hardship like layoffs and furloughs during the pandemic, many nonprofits are struggling to operate on reduced donations from the community. Thus, the funding through CoMoHelps is important to make up for low donations, Livingston said.

"Our fundraising event that we had at the end of March only raised about half of the funds that we need," Livingston said. "We're very concerned that donors can't give what they would typically give due to the COVID-19 epidemic."

Livingston said the speed of the application process was critical because the Boys & Girls Clubs have daily meal costs.

"It was a grant application process, but it was very streamlined and efficient," Livingston said. "There was a fast turnaround time from when we submitted it to when we were contacted and awarded the funding."

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri has also applied and received aid through the website. Seth Wolfmeyer, the communication and marketing coordinator for the food bank, said that larger corporate donations and funding are now especially important.

"There's a strain on supply lines nationwide, and the food bank usually relies on donations as well as purchasing food," Wolfmeyer said. "Because there's less food around, there's fewer donations and we have to purchase more food than usual."

Job Point is a corporation that trains people to find and maintain a job, said Steve Smith, president and CEO of Job Point. It has received funding for laptops and Chromebooks to shift to virtual trainings during the pandemic.

Smith said CoMoHelps.org was created and implemented very quickly.

"They're getting the funds in circulation so that they can provide help as quickly as possible," Smith said. "To me, that's yet another example of the flexibility and ingenuity of folks in Columbia."

Baker emphasized that donations from the public are still needed because requests of higher dollar values are coming in.

"We're now at a point where people who've been laid off from work are really facing fiscal challenges to pay their bills," Baker said. "Nonprofits are being tapped for their various resources of help."

More News

Grid
List

Columbia chefs to make free meals for those in need due to COVID-19
Columbia chefs to make free meals for those in need due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Local chefs are coming together to present the second Scrappy Meals. Restaurants Pasta La Fata, Ozark Biscuit Co.,... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 8:05:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in Continuous News

Local Lookout: Mom-to-be has looking window baby shower
Local Lookout: Mom-to-be has looking window baby shower
MEXICO — People drove up to celebrate a unique baby shower with an expectant mother Saturday. Kali Lewis is... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 7:24:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Columbia man arrested after gunfire exchange, suspected domestic violence
Columbia man arrested after gunfire exchange, suspected domestic violence
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested an individual after a suspected shots fired and domestic assault incident Saturday morning.... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 6:09:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

COVID-19 is history in the making, document it with Boone County History Center
COVID-19 is history in the making, document it with Boone County History Center
COLUMBIA - To record history in the making the Boone County History and Culture Center is asking you to... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 5:46:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Wealth management team advises clients, supports local businesses
Wealth management team advises clients, supports local businesses
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Grand Glaize Wealth Management team is offering free financial advice to their clients and... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 4:41:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

A Columbia classic is back up, running after shutting down due to COVID-19
A Columbia classic is back up, running after shutting down due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The Heidelberg is back open for takeout and curbside pick up. Richard Walls, the owner of the... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 3:13:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

CoMoHelps.org raises, distributes funds for local COVID-19 relief
CoMoHelps.org raises, distributes funds for local COVID-19 relief
COLUMBIA - Four weeks ago, CoMoHelps.org launched as a resource hub for giving and seeking aid during the pandemic.... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 1:38:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Walmart employees will be required to wear face coverings from next week
Walmart employees will be required to wear face coverings from next week
(CNN) -- America's largest retailer will require all workers to wear face coverings starting Monday as the coronavirus pandemic ravages... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 11:52:00 AM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Stimulus checks are on their way
Stimulus checks are on their way
There is still some confusion surrounding the federal stimulus checks, which started arriving Wednesday. Below is key information from... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 10:43:00 AM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Audrain County reports first case
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Audrain County reports first case
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 9:51:00 AM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Jefferson City fire displaced five people Friday night
Jefferson City fire displaced five people Friday night
JEFFERSON CITY - A Friday evening fire in Jefferson City displaced five people, according to a news release from the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 Friday, April 17, 2020 10:14:00 PM CDT April 17, 2020 in News

Conagra closes Marshall plant after 20 employees test positive for COVID-19
Conagra closes Marshall plant after 20 employees test positive for COVID-19
MARSHALL - Conagra is closing its plant in Marshall after 20 employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to an... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 Friday, April 17, 2020 6:43:00 PM CDT April 17, 2020 in News

Driver and passenger injured after running off road
Driver and passenger injured after running off road
JEFFERSON CITY - A black Jeep Patriot heading westbound around the 1700 block of U.S 63/50 veered off the road... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 Friday, April 17, 2020 5:17:00 PM CDT April 17, 2020 in News

Auto repair shops keep driving despite drop in customers
Auto repair shops keep driving despite drop in customers
COLUMBIA - Despite being an essential business, many auto repair shops have had a decrease in the amount of customers... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 Friday, April 17, 2020 4:04:00 PM CDT April 17, 2020 in News

Parson holds first in-person press event in weeks
Parson holds first in-person press event in weeks
JEFFERSON CITY- For the first time in 27 days, reporters were able to ask questions in-person and follow up in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 Friday, April 17, 2020 3:44:00 PM CDT April 17, 2020 in News

Experts warn of urgent need for COVID-19 mental health research
Experts warn of urgent need for COVID-19 mental health research
(CNN) -- Mental health and brain research must be a higher priority in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, scientists... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 Friday, April 17, 2020 3:01:46 PM CDT April 17, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Family Access Center of Excellence to offer free counseling services
Family Access Center of Excellence to offer free counseling services
BOONE COUNTY - With family and child stress expected to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Family Access Center of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 Friday, April 17, 2020 2:52:00 PM CDT April 17, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5am 46°
6am 45°
7am 45°
8am 48°