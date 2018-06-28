Company Blames Farmers for Contamination

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Bayer CropScience said farmers and an "act of God" contaminated local rice crops with a genetically-modified strain at Riceland Foods processing plants in Missouri and Arkansas last August. The farmers are suing Bayer for economic losses they suffered because of the contamination. They said Missouri law holds the creator of the genetically-modified strain responsible for any harm it caused regardless of how the contamination occurred. Bayer's comments about the contamination were in a 30-page document answering the farmers' lawsuit.