Company Creates Plan for Rebuilding

2007 The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Greensburg officials have picked a Kansas City architectural firm to develop a master plan to rebuild the tornado-damaged town. BNIM Architects will lead the design for rebuilding the town, which was nearly destroyed by a tornado in May. A company official says planners will come up with a comprehensive plan -- not specific designs for buildings -- beginning with the downtown area. Daniel Wallach is head of Greensburg Greentown, a nonprofit group to help residents build a model green community.He says people need to see progress, and many people don't think there's enough progress at this point. Some businesses have reopened, but many business and home owners say it's taking too long to get building permits.