Company health insurance examined
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) A new study indicates that employers who provide health insurance to the working spouses of their employees had extra health care costs of 891 million dollars this year in Missouri. The Missouri Foundation for Health hired an Emory University public health professor to conduct the research. The study found that the smallest companies, those with under ten employees, were most likely to have workers relying on their spouse's insurance plan. The study says such employers saved nearly 28-hundred dollars per employee by not helping with health insurance costs. The foundation says the results show smaller companies are finding it harder to offer insurance, and those that do are bearing a greater load, which could result in reduced benefits or lost jobs.
