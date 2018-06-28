Company Offers to Move Residents Living Near Mo. Landfill

BRIDGETON - A company is offering to pay for temporary housing for people living near a St. Louis-area landfill that is causing quite a stink.

Republic Services of Phoenix, which owns the Bridgeton landfill, is offering to pay for lodging for 270 households from May 20 to June 14. The lodging would be at an extended stay hotel that takes pets. Residents who decide to stay with someone else will be paid $125 per week.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster has sued Republic Services on eight charges of violating state environmental laws.

Residents near the landfill have complained for years about the smell. Republic Services said in a letter to the residents Tuesday that upcoming work to remove concrete pipes at the landfill is expected to temporarily make the smell worse.