Company Plans $30M Expansion in KC With 230 Jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A New Jersey-based life sciences company is planning a $30 million expansion in Kansas City and the addition of 230 jobs in the next five years.

Catalent Pharma Solutions is involved with development of drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It has more than 1,000 scientists and 30 facilities on five continents, and works with most leading pharmaceutical and biologics marketers.

The Kansas City facility now has about 50 employees, working mainly on product development and analysis and clinical supply services.

Gov. Jay Nixon said Tuesday the expansion would strengthen Missouri's position in biosciences. The state Department of Economic Development is offering $2.65 million of economic incentives for the company through the Quality Jobs program.