Company Recalls Bad Dog Food

The Osage County-based company, Diamond Pet Foods, shipped food contaminated with aflatoxin from its Gaston, South Carolina plant.

But, Missouri pets and their owners have nothing to worry about because Diamond makes food sold in this region at its Meta plant, which is not contaminated.

The company says contamination in South Carolina likely came from moldy corn the Gaston plant ground up and used in dog food.

But, toxicology experts at the University of Missouri say aflatoxin contamination could appear in any animal food.

"I am not familiar with the quality-assurance programs of the dog food industries, said Dr. Alex Bermudez of MU's veterinary school. "I do know that many feed mills for animal agriculture, we will monitor all the feed ingredients coming in for aflatoxin. It is the most common microtoxin in the United States."

Diamond Pet Foods says it's installed in-depth screening for incoming food shipments to avoid future contamination.

