Company tests Audrain County pipe that caught fire last month

15 hours 49 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 5:55:00 PM CDT April 04, 2019 in News
By: Melody Cox, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Photo by Amy Jo

AUDRAIN COUNTY - High pressure water is being sent through the Mexico pipeline that caught fire on March 3, in order to test its strength.

Hydrotesting will help the Energy Transfer company determine if the pipe repairs held, or if there are any areas that need extra attention. 

The test takes place in two phases. For the first, crews will increase the pressure of the pipe to exceed the minimum strength in a spike test. After that, the company will decrease the pipe's pressure, but still have it over the normal operating level for an extended time.

The company will also test the pipe beyond the area of the fire. During this part of testing, the company said, people nearby might hear a noise if the line doesn't hold the water. 

"There is no cause for alarm when this happens, rather it identifies specific segments in the line that need to be repaired or replaced," said Energy Transfer spokesperson Alexis Daniel.

Energy Transfer said it has already identified areas of the pipe that crews will be replacing. Once that happens, crews will do another test. As soon as it is finished, the company will return the pipeline to service.

 

