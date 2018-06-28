Company wants additional testing at Bridgeton landfill

BRIDGETON (AP) - One of the companies potentially liable for contamination at a suburban St. Louis landfill is now pushing for additional testing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Chicago-based utility company Exelon now believes that some of the waste in the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton could have come from a St. Louis campus, where uranium and other radioactive materials were processed by Mallinckrodt chemical works.

The small amount of waste could have been taken to the landfill against Mallinckrodt's wishes.

A Mallinckrodt attorney said in a 1995 letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that "nonhazardous building demolition debris" were mistakenly taken to the landfill by a company, which is now a subsidiary of landfill owner Republic Services.

Exelon's new testing requests could delay the EPA's final cleanup decision.