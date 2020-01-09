Company Wants to Bring More Student Housing Downtown

7 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, April 17 2012 Apr 17, 2012 Tuesday, April 17, 2012 9:50:00 PM CDT April 17, 2012 in News
By: Emily Allen
loading

COLUMBIA - Discussion continued Tuesday on re-zoning a plot of land on Locust Street.  The site is currently zoned residential but Regina Properties, LLC wants it re-zoned commercial so it can be used for student apartments.

The proposed site is 1104-1108 Locust Street.  The site includes a building that previously housed a night club called Salty's and Rush's Pizzeria & Bakery. 

One of the site's neighbors told KOMU he is concerned about the parking situation if the structure is completed.  He said right now there is very limited parking in the neighborhood because a majority of his neighbors park on the streets.  He said it's like "a game of musical chairs" when it comes to parking on the street.  He is concerned there will not be enough spots to spare for the new students.

There was discussion about the parking situation for the 50-unit complex at last night's meeting.  The site's surveyor, Ron Luke, said there will be one or two levels of parking underneath the four levels of apartment units.

The proposed building is part of a recent trend in student living downtown.  There is currently construction for a retail and apartment complex on Ninth street.

Luke estimates the project will be completed in 2014.

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Ukraine investigators consider missile strike, terrorism as possible causes of Iran plane crash
Ukraine investigators consider missile strike, terrorism as possible causes of Iran plane crash
(CNN) -- New details are emerging about Wednesday's plane crash in Iran as investigators hunt for clues as to what... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 9:45:51 AM CST January 09, 2020 in News

Fatal crash leaves one dead, two in serious condition
Fatal crash leaves one dead, two in serious condition
CAMDEN COUNTY - One person is dead and two are in serious condition after a vehicle struck three pedestrians in... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 7:41:00 AM CST January 09, 2020 in Top Stories

CPD: Man stole rental car, led police on chase
CPD: Man stole rental car, led police on chase
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers arrested a man for stealing a rental car and running from officers. According to... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 9:45:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in Continuous News

Jefferson City school district proposes solutions to overcrowding
Jefferson City school district proposes solutions to overcrowding
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District held a meeting at West Elementary School Wednesday night to present solutions... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 8:23:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Flooding rains, ice and snow all possible between Friday and Saturday
Flooding rains, ice and snow all possible between Friday and Saturday
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since Sunday, when it... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 7:30:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in Weather

Police continue search in Lamine River for Mengqi Ji Elledge
Police continue search in Lamine River for Mengqi Ji Elledge
COOPER COUNTY - Law enforcement continued its search for Mengqi Ji Elledge in the area surrounding the Lamine River Wednesday.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 3:40:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Hawley comments on recent Middle East developments
Hawley comments on recent Middle East developments
COLUMBIA - US Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Wednesday he continues to support President Donald Trump's foreign policy toward countries... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 3:27:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Missouri lawmakers gavel in Spring legislative session
Missouri lawmakers gavel in Spring legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY- Lawmakers came back to the capitol Wednesday for the start of the legislative session with a long agenda... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 3:20:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Columbia man arrested on child pornography charges
Columbia man arrested on child pornography charges
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 3:16:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Twenty-five dogs, 1 cat rescued from hoarding situation after owner dies
Twenty-five dogs, 1 cat rescued from hoarding situation after owner dies
HICKORY COUNTY - The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued more than two dozen dogs and one... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 2:14:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Public forum for medical marijuana vaping issues
Public forum for medical marijuana vaping issues
JEFFERSON CITY - The state take is taking steps to develop it's regulations on medical marijuana vaping products. The... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 2:00:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

CPD investigates armed robbery at United Credit Union
CPD investigates armed robbery at United Credit Union
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded late Tuesday afternoon to a report of armed robbery at the United Credit Union on... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 1:47:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Parson speaks about state's future, looks at 2019 successes
Parson speaks about state's future, looks at 2019 successes
COLUMBIA – Ahead of the start of the 2020 Missouri Legislative Session, Gov. Parson shared his aspirations for Missouri’s future... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 1:01:00 PM CST January 08, 2020 in News

Ukrainian Boeing plane crashes in Iran shortly after takeoff, killing 176 on board
Ukrainian Boeing plane crashes in Iran shortly after takeoff, killing 176 on board
(CNN) -- Investigators were scrambling Wednesday to determine the cause of a crash that killed all 176 people on board... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Wednesday, January 08, 2020 10:08:58 AM CST January 08, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Trump to address nation after Iran attacks Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for Soleimani's death
UPDATE: Trump to address nation after Iran attacks Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for Soleimani's death
(CNN) -- Iran fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops Wednesday local time in retaliation... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 07 2020 Jan 7, 2020 Tuesday, January 07, 2020 10:43:00 PM CST January 07, 2020 in News

Holts Summit announces end of recycling services
Holts Summit announces end of recycling services
HOLTS SUMMIT - The city announced Monday its intention to remove the community recycling bins located at Greenway Park after... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 07 2020 Jan 7, 2020 Tuesday, January 07, 2020 7:37:00 PM CST January 07, 2020 in News

EmVP: Police officer pulls over girlfriend to propose
EmVP: Police officer pulls over girlfriend to propose
COLUMBIA - When Rebecca McDonald saw flashing lights in her rearview mirror while driving home along Stadium Boulevard one night,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 07 2020 Jan 7, 2020 Tuesday, January 07, 2020 6:25:00 PM CST January 07, 2020 in Continuous News

Trial date for Joseph Elledge is set
Trial date for Joseph Elledge is set
COLUMBIA- The trial date has been set for Joseph Elledge. It is scheduled for Feb. 25. Elledge has pleaded... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 07 2020 Jan 7, 2020 Tuesday, January 07, 2020 5:56:00 PM CST January 07, 2020 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 56°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
11am 53°
12pm 54°
1pm 55°
2pm 56°