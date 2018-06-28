Complete Election Results from KOMU 8 News

MID-MISSOURI - Missouri voters cast their ballots Tuesday in a non-binding Republican primary, as well as for candidates in both the Democratic and Libertarian parties. There were also two issues on the ballot in Jefferson City.

With 100 percent of the statewide vote counted, the latest numbers are:

U. S. President - Republican Votes Percent Rick Santorum 138,957 55.2% Mitt Romney 63,826 25.3% Ron Paul 30,641 12.2% Uncommitted 9,859 3.9% Rick Perry 2,463 1.0% Herman Cain 2,314 0.9% Michele Bachmann 1,690 0.7% Jon Huntsman 1,045 0.4% Gary Johnson 547 0.2% Michael J. Meehan 364 0.1% Keith Drummond 162 0.1%

Vice President of the Boone County GOP Cheri Reisch said Santorum coming out on top does not surprise her because he was the only candidate who campaigned in Missouri. She also said she doesn't believe that Missouri's non-binding primary will hurt Romney in the long-run. Reisch said there's still a long time to go until November.

U.S. President - Democrat Votes Percent Barack Obama 64,405 88.3% Uncommitted 4,588 6.3% Randall Terry 2,016 2.8% John Wolfe 1,022 1.4% Darcy G. Richardson 892 1.2%

U.S. President - Libertarian Votes Percent James Orland Ogle III 508 52.7% (Uncommitted) 456 47.3%

And with 100 percent of the vote in from Jefferson City, the totals are:

Jefferson City Ward 1 Council Votes Percent Rick Prather 846 60% Tyler Woods 454 32% Velma Steinman 111 8%