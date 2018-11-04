Complete Election Returns

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Wednesday, April 05 2006 Apr 5, 2006 Wednesday, April 05, 2006 9:50:09 AM CDT April 05, 2006 in News
April 2006 Election Results
Boone County
Columbia School Board
Two Elected
Michelle Gadbois 7947
Elton Fay 6387
Michael Tan 3417
Arch Brooks 1110
Steve Calloway 7142
100% Reporting
Columbia City Council
Second Ward
Christopher Janku 1027
Brian Toohey 591
100% Reporting
Columbia City Council
Sixth Ward
Barbara Hoppe 1032
Valerie Barnes 378
100% Reporting
Boone County Question
1/5 Cent Sales Tax Increase
Yes 9388
No 9076
100% Reporting
Boone County Fire District Board
Don Farris 2079
Shelly Dometrorch 2911
100% Reporting
Boone County Fire District Question
Increase Board to Five Members?
Yes 4871
No 840
100% Reporting
So. Boone Co. R-I $6.2 Million Bond Issue
Yes 910
No 436
100% Reporting
So. Boone Co. R-I Tax Levy
Yes 796
No 546
100% Reporting
Hallsville R-IV School Board
Two Elected
Tricia Scholes 243
Susan Daly 429
Jodie Wheeler 345
Donna Phillippe 426
Andrew Liebig 96
Vern Pierce 245
100% Reporting
Hallsville R-IV $1.5 Million Bond Issue
Yes 779
No 245
100% Reporting
Centralia R-VI School Board
Two Elected
Scott Spurling 247
Greg Martin 417
Charles Johnson 319
Nathan Chitwood 455
100% Reporting
Harrisburg R-VIII School Board
Two Elected
Steve Perkins 310
Hal K. Fisher 431
Wes Colyer 260
Tim Akins 347
100% Reporting
Harrisburg R-VIII $1.4 Million Bond Issue
Yes 546
No 151
100% Reporting
Harrisburg R-VIII Boundary Change
Yes 521
No 163
100% Reporting
City of Ashland Mayor
Mike Ausmus 272
Barbara G. Bishop 259
100% Reporting
Public Water Supply Dist. 4, Sub-Dist 3
Robert (Bob) Johnson 661
Paul Prevo 124
100% Reporting
Audrain County
Mexico City Council
Two Elected
Ron Loesch 528
Dan Botts 534
100% Reporting
City of Mexico Question
Sale of Wastewater Collection and Treatment System?
Yes 236
No 443
100% Reporting
Vandiver Trustee
Two Elected
Clifford Gronauer 18
Kathleen Gronauer 14
Jason Terrell 7
Beanie Power 2
Tony Rutherford 16
Paul Nixon 19
100% Reporting
City of Martinsburg Question
Combine Waterworks and Sewage Revenue?
Yes 47
No 13
100% Reporting
City of Vandalia Proposition
Use Sales Tax to Fund Special Projects?
Yes 424
No 128
100% Reporting
Benton City Trustee
Three Elected
Lois Hays 8
Sue Nolan 8
Diana Swon 7
100% Reporting
Van-Far R-I School Board
Two Elected
Alan Adam 424
Tamra Sumrall 50
Christy Nelson 331
Peter G. Nasir 395
Barbara Strause 148
Travis Case 275
100% Reporting
Com. School District R-VI School Board
Two Elected
Tresa Hodges 136
Warren Hale 143
Debbie Carline 78
100% Reporting
Laddonia Farber Special Road District
Yes 113
No 79
100% Reporting
Van-Far R-I $1.95 Million Bond Issue
Yes 492
No 382
100% Reporting
Callaway County
Fulton School District School Board
Two Elected
Rick Gohring 619
Jean Avra 455
Dennis M. Depping 651
Scott King 557
100% Reporting
New Bloomfield R-III School Board
Patsy Suttles 319
Mark Baxter 252
100% Reporting
New Bloomfield R-III $600,000 Bond Issue
Proposition 2
Yes 428
No 172
100% Reporting
New Bloomfield Mayor
Terry Shaw 96
Michael Cuno 87
100% Reporting
New Bloomfield Alderman
Second Ward
John Gilbert 25
Katherine "Katie" Lawrence 64
100% Reporting
Lake Mykee Board of Trustees
Three Elected
John Marden, Sr. 27
Patricia M. Schroeger 27
Farris Wooton 23
100% Reporting
North Callaway R-I School Board
Two Elected
Patsy J. Austin 760
Dennis J. Zerr 592
David K. Attebery 326
Danny R. Bradley 257
Dale Wilson 252
100% Reporting
North Callaway Schools Proposition 2 
$7 Mil. Bond Issue (4/7 needed-failed)
Yes 642
No 526
100% Reporting
South Callaway R-II School Board
Two Elected
Robert E. Peneston 92
Gina Jacobs 31
James R. "Jim" Buffington 266
Jimmie W. Houf 83
Erin Rogers-Howard 160
100% Reporting
Holts Summit Mayor
Richard R. Parks 54
Daniel R. Cox 68
100% Reporting
Fulton City Councilman
First Ward
Barbara Brents Chailland 183
Mike West 138
100% Reporting
Fulton City Councilman
Second Ward
Robbie Langdon 46
Allison Gohring 65
100% Reporting
Village of Kingdom City
Question
Yes 31
No 11
100% Reporting
Village of Kingdom City
Board of Trustees (Three Elected)
Fred Atkinson 24
Michelle "Shelly" Jones-Dunavant 27
Ila Jean Bolton 11
Brian Sharp 6
Sharon Lynch 7
Randy Hughes 27
James Gravemann 10
Donald Thompson 12
100% Reporting
Chariton County
Brunswick R-II School Board
Two Elected
Charla Kay Giger 147
Amy Harmon-Jackson 127
Reggie Sims 173
100% Reporting
Keytesville R-III School Board
Two Elected
John Haston 249
Chris Calvert 155
Travis Erickson 135
Renae Ehler 118
100% Reporting
Salisbury R-IV School Board
Two Elected
Gregg Barron 265
Janet Jackson 264
Lesa Scheiderer 177
100% Reporting
Salisbury R-IV School Board
Unexpired One Year Term

More News

Grid
List

Candidates push for votes on final weekend before election
Candidates push for votes on final weekend before election
BOONE COUNTY - Candidates for Missouri State House of Representatives seats in mid-Missouri made a final push for votes on... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 6:16:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Hartzler, Hoagenson compete for District 4 election
Hartzler, Hoagenson compete for District 4 election
COLUMBIA – In the U.S. Congressional District 4 race, incumbent Vicky Hartzler takes on newcomer Renee Hoagenson. The two are... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:47:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Big names campaign in Missouri ahead of critical Senate race
Big names campaign in Missouri ahead of critical Senate race
COLUMBIA - As Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, make their final appeal... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:33:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Military truck flips on I-70 Westbound in accident, causes backup
Military truck flips on I-70 Westbound in accident, causes backup
ROCHEPORT- A military truck flipped on I-70 Westbound near mile marker 117 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The military... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:09:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

St. Louis area grocery chain adds more inventory robots
St. Louis area grocery chain adds more inventory robots
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A leading grocer in the St. Louis area is expanding its partnership with a San Francisco... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 3:20:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Despite difference in fundraising totals, senate race still neck and neck
Despite difference in fundraising totals, senate race still neck and neck
COLUMBIA - In the final days before Election Day, the race between incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger,... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 10:45:00 AM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves powerful new opioid
Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves powerful new opioid
(CNN) -- Despite the ongoing opioid crisis plaguing the nation, the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 8:32:00 AM CST November 04, 2018 in News

People gather downtown for annual Magic Tree lighting
People gather downtown for annual Magic Tree lighting
COLUMBIA - The fifth annual Magic Tree lighting ceremony took place downtown Saturday. People gathered around for a countdown... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 1:02:00 AM CDT November 04, 2018 in News

Camdenton teen killed in rollover crash
Camdenton teen killed in rollover crash
LACLEDE COUNTY - A Camdenton teen was killed when her truck overturned near Lebanon on Thursday night. According to... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 9:58:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Driver flees after crash near downtown Columbia
Driver flees after crash near downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police were searching for the driver who fled the scene of a crash near downtown Saturday night, officers... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 9:50:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Jefferson Middle School hosts Lego robotics tournament
Jefferson Middle School hosts Lego robotics tournament
COLUMBIA - Jefferson Middle School hosted a First Lego League robotics tournament early Saturday afternoon. There were 19 teams... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 8:51:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
COLUMBIA – Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley, both held campaign events on Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:50:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill has approvingly evoked former President Ronald Reagan. She said she would back President... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:18:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
COLUMBIA - Missourians will choose a state auditor in the Nov. 6 elections. The five candidates include incumbent Democrat Nicole... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in Smart Decision

Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Several law enforcement organizations arrested three people Friday in a multi-county drug bust, a news release said.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Soldier's Memorial in downtown St. Louis is open as of this weekend after a $30... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Conference inspires outdoor classrooms and school gardens
Conference inspires outdoor classrooms and school gardens
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Environmental Education Association hosted MO Green Schools and Environmental Education Conference on Friday and Saturday to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:14:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

GOP leaders want probe into anti-Hawley campaign mailings
GOP leaders want probe into anti-Hawley campaign mailings
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican leaders are calling for a federal investigation into political mailings that slam Attorney General... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 6:11:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 43°
10pm 43°
11pm 42°
12am 42°