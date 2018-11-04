Complete Election Returns
|April 2006 Election Results
|Boone County
|Columbia School Board
|Two Elected
|Michelle Gadbois
|7947
|Elton Fay
|6387
|Michael Tan
|3417
|Arch Brooks
|1110
|Steve Calloway
|7142
|100% Reporting
|Columbia City Council
|Second Ward
|Christopher Janku
|1027
|Brian Toohey
|591
|100% Reporting
|Columbia City Council
|Sixth Ward
|Barbara Hoppe
|1032
|Valerie Barnes
|378
|100% Reporting
|Boone County Question
|1/5 Cent Sales Tax Increase
|Yes
|9388
|No
|9076
|100% Reporting
|Boone County Fire District Board
|Don Farris
|2079
|Shelly Dometrorch
|2911
|100% Reporting
|Boone County Fire District Question
|Increase Board to Five Members?
|Yes
|4871
|No
|840
|100% Reporting
|So. Boone Co. R-I $6.2 Million Bond Issue
|Yes
|910
|No
|436
|100% Reporting
|So. Boone Co. R-I Tax Levy
|Yes
|796
|No
|546
|100% Reporting
|Hallsville R-IV School Board
|Two Elected
|Tricia Scholes
|243
|Susan Daly
|429
|Jodie Wheeler
|345
|Donna Phillippe
|426
|Andrew Liebig
|96
|Vern Pierce
|245
|100% Reporting
|Hallsville R-IV $1.5 Million Bond Issue
|Yes
|779
|No
|245
|100% Reporting
|Centralia R-VI School Board
|Two Elected
|Scott Spurling
|247
|Greg Martin
|417
|Charles Johnson
|319
|Nathan Chitwood
|455
|100% Reporting
|Harrisburg R-VIII School Board
|Two Elected
|Steve Perkins
|310
|Hal K. Fisher
|431
|Wes Colyer
|260
|Tim Akins
|347
|100% Reporting
|Harrisburg R-VIII $1.4 Million Bond Issue
|Yes
|546
|No
|151
|100% Reporting
|Harrisburg R-VIII Boundary Change
|Yes
|521
|No
|163
|100% Reporting
|City of Ashland Mayor
|Mike Ausmus
|272
|Barbara G. Bishop
|259
|100% Reporting
|Public Water Supply Dist. 4, Sub-Dist 3
|Robert (Bob) Johnson
|661
|Paul Prevo
|124
|100% Reporting
|Audrain County
|Mexico City Council
|Two Elected
|Ron Loesch
|528
|Dan Botts
|534
|100% Reporting
|City of Mexico Question
|Sale of Wastewater Collection and Treatment System?
|Yes
|236
|No
|443
|100% Reporting
|Vandiver Trustee
|Two Elected
|Clifford Gronauer
|18
|Kathleen Gronauer
|14
|Jason Terrell
|7
|Beanie Power
|2
|Tony Rutherford
|16
|Paul Nixon
|19
|100% Reporting
|City of Martinsburg Question
|Combine Waterworks and Sewage Revenue?
|Yes
|47
|No
|13
|100% Reporting
|City of Vandalia Proposition
|Use Sales Tax to Fund Special Projects?
|Yes
|424
|No
|128
|100% Reporting
|Benton City Trustee
|Three Elected
|Lois Hays
|8
|Sue Nolan
|8
|Diana Swon
|7
|100% Reporting
|Van-Far R-I School Board
|Two Elected
|Alan Adam
|424
|Tamra Sumrall
|50
|Christy Nelson
|331
|Peter G. Nasir
|395
|Barbara Strause
|148
|Travis Case
|275
|100% Reporting
|Com. School District R-VI School Board
|Two Elected
|Tresa Hodges
|136
|Warren Hale
|143
|Debbie Carline
|78
|100% Reporting
|Laddonia Farber Special Road District
|Yes
|113
|No
|79
|100% Reporting
|Van-Far R-I $1.95 Million Bond Issue
|Yes
|492
|No
|382
|100% Reporting
|Callaway County
|Fulton School District School Board
|Two Elected
|Rick Gohring
|619
|Jean Avra
|455
|Dennis M. Depping
|651
|Scott King
|557
|100% Reporting
|New Bloomfield R-III School Board
|Patsy Suttles
|319
|Mark Baxter
|252
|100% Reporting
|New Bloomfield R-III $600,000 Bond Issue
|Proposition 2
|Yes
|428
|No
|172
|100% Reporting
|New Bloomfield Mayor
|Terry Shaw
|96
|Michael Cuno
|87
|100% Reporting
|New Bloomfield Alderman
|Second Ward
|John Gilbert
|25
|Katherine "Katie" Lawrence
|64
|100% Reporting
|Lake Mykee Board of Trustees
|Three Elected
|John Marden, Sr.
|27
|Patricia M. Schroeger
|27
|Farris Wooton
|23
|100% Reporting
|North Callaway R-I School Board
|Two Elected
|Patsy J. Austin
|760
|Dennis J. Zerr
|592
|David K. Attebery
|326
|Danny R. Bradley
|257
|Dale Wilson
|252
|100% Reporting
|North Callaway Schools Proposition 2
|$7 Mil. Bond Issue (4/7 needed-failed)
|Yes
|642
|No
|526
|100% Reporting
|South Callaway R-II School Board
|Two Elected
|Robert E. Peneston
|92
|Gina Jacobs
|31
|James R. "Jim" Buffington
|266
|Jimmie W. Houf
|83
|Erin Rogers-Howard
|160
|100% Reporting
|Holts Summit Mayor
|Richard R. Parks
|54
|Daniel R. Cox
|68
|100% Reporting
|Fulton City Councilman
|First Ward
|Barbara Brents Chailland
|183
|Mike West
|138
|100% Reporting
|Fulton City Councilman
|Second Ward
|Robbie Langdon
|46
|Allison Gohring
|65
|100% Reporting
|Village of Kingdom City
|Question
|Yes
|31
|No
|11
|100% Reporting
|Village of Kingdom City
|Board of Trustees (Three Elected)
|Fred Atkinson
|24
|Michelle "Shelly" Jones-Dunavant
|27
|Ila Jean Bolton
|11
|Brian Sharp
|6
|Sharon Lynch
|7
|Randy Hughes
|27
|James Gravemann
|10
|Donald Thompson
|12
|100% Reporting
|Chariton County
|Brunswick R-II School Board
|Two Elected
|Charla Kay Giger
|147
|Amy Harmon-Jackson
|127
|Reggie Sims
|173
|100% Reporting
|Keytesville R-III School Board
|Two Elected
|John Haston
|249
|Chris Calvert
|155
|Travis Erickson
|135
|Renae Ehler
|118
|100% Reporting
|Salisbury R-IV School Board
|Two Elected
|Gregg Barron
|265
|Janet Jackson
|264
|Lesa Scheiderer
|177
|100% Reporting
|Salisbury R-IV School Board
|Unexpired One Year Term
