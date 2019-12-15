Compromise Reached on Religious Speech

School officials told her to revise her speech, making more than just spelling changes.

In her original draft, Sandner shared her personal relationship with God and how God helped her in her life.

"Well, this speech was just very important to me. I know I would not have become valedictorian without God's help, and so I knew that this speech was something that I was going to say what I was going to say," Sandner said.

She also urged her classmates to allow God to be "The author of their lives."

Macon superintendent Debbie Livingston said state and federal laws require a more neutral position.

Sandner and her father met with the superintendent to discuss the speech. They decided to compromise, and center the speech more around Amber's personal religious experiences.

"With the revised, it pretty much tells the same message. I'm able to say the things I want to, I just have to relate it back more to me."

"We have now worked with the student in accommodating her desires, and i would just encouraged us all to stay focused on the celebration and the accomplishments of all students of the graduating class of 2007," said Livingston.

Both parties have settled on the agreement. Sandner will give her speech this Sunday Afternoon.