Computer Crash Wipes Out Access to Missouri Laws

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's laws are missing -- at least for people who are looking online. A computer server that hosted the Missouri General Assembly web site crashed last week and remained down Tuesday.

The web site featured a searchable list of Missouri's laws and its constitution, as well as financial estimates for legislation. Sandy Lueckenhoff is the assistant director for the Committee on Legislative Research to which the computer server belonged. She said there was no backup server -- and her office has fielded plenty of complaints from people unable to research state laws. Lueckenhoff said the computer failure may have been triggered by electrical work at the Capitol.

An online message says the site will be restored by the end of the week. But Lueckenhoff said that could take until Monday.