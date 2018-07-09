Concealed Carry Law Changes in Effect

BOONE COUNTY - Changes to Missouri's Concealed Carry Law are in effect Sunday. These are changes to Chapter 571 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, which governs concealed carry law. Some of the changes are expected to interest those instructing or taking concealed carry training. The following changes are now in effect:

-Applicant eligibility age is reduced from 23 to 21-years-old.

-A non-driver's license containing a CCW endorsement is valid through the permit's expiration.

-Providing false information to the sheriff on any training information is a class C misdemeanor.

-The law requires 50 rounds of live fire exercise from both a revolver and a semi-automatic handgun. It also requires a qualification test for both.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department advises anyone who has received concealed carry training prior to August 28 to make sure their training meets the new requirements.