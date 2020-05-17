Concerned Student 1950 calls for faculty changes

COLUMBIA - Not all demands have been met for the ConcernedStudent1950 group.

The students have called for a change in University of Missouri faculty.

"We demand that by the academic year 2017-2018, the University of Missouri increases the percentage of black faculty and staff campus-wide to 10%," a statement said.

Tuesday, Chuck Henson, who was announced as the new Interm Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, said he didn't want to weigh in yet on that particular demand.

"I can't comment on whether concerned student 1950 goals are reasonable," Henson said.

Below is a chart of the most current demographics of University of Missouri employment.

Currently, there are 509 African Americans out of a total of 8,731 faculty and staff.

"Personally I'd like to see a lot of diversity on the campus, just for a lack of prejudice," student Manny Williams said.

The university has several potential options to meet the requirement, assuming the same number of faculty and staff are employed. The question is whether it wants to hire additional employees or replace current employees.