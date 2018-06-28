Concerned Student 1950 march to respond racist threats

COLUMBIA - The student activist group at the University of Missouri held a march Friday in response to the threats made on a social media website Yik Yak.

Concerned Student 1950 began "We Are Not Afraid March" Friday at noon at the MU Gaines-Oldham Black Culture Center (GOBCC). The parade was in response to the threats posted on Yik Yak by two Missouri-based students.

Following the protests by black students against racism at MU campus this week, 19-year-old Connor Stottlemyre from the Northwest Missouri State University wrote on Yik Yak, "I'm going to shoot any black people tomorrow, so be ready."

Another student Hunter Park, 19, of Missouri University of Science and Technology, in Rolla, was also involved in posting threats for the black students.

Though both of them are in police custody, campus life at MU is not stable yet. Early Thursday morning a signboard at the campus' Black Culture Center was sprayed to hide the word "Black."

The rally walked through the MU Student Center and ended at the Jesse Hall. The march was a reminder to the university management that the mission of this activist group is not yet over. There are demands that still need to be met.

"We are still here. We are not done," said Autumn Branch, activist Concerned Student 1950. She said, many people think if Tim Wolfe is out, that's all they wanted. There are still many things and "we will continue to fight."

She said the presence of more police officers on campus is "a first good step", but she mentioned there are still eight more demands from the group that have not been met by the school.

Branch said they are trying to serve the community and one of the most important things they have done is to provide escorts to the young black women to protect them after the threats.

"The premise of this march is to let people know we are here," she said.

Branch appreciated the support of entire black community that supported their cause. She said, social media played a great role in pulling people together. "They saw articles, they saw news stories and they reached out to us."