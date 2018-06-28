Concerned Student 1950 responds to Melissa Click's suspension

COLUMBIA - The Concerned Student 1950 protest group weighed in on the suspension of University of Missouri Assistant Professor Melissa Click.

"It is unfortunate that Melissa Click has become the victim of social and political violence," the statement on Twitter said.

The protest group called Click a "white woman, professor and ally who supported historically marginalized students at the University of Missouri during a time when students were exposing the institution for preserving racism."



The statement from the group said Click is not the problem; instead, the problem is breaking down systemic oppression at the UM-system level.

"The University of Missouri System is devoting time to tarnishing Click's career instead of dismantling the oppressive RACIST social system it perpetuates," the group's statement read.

The statement continued with, "The problem in this situation is not what Click did on November 9, 2015. The problem is what and who she stood for, marginalized students, specifically BLACK STUDENTS!"

Regarding Click's recent third-degree assault charge, the statement said, "Those who wish to perpetuate oppression would rather utilize power and influence to label Click as a 'criminal' instead of dismantling white supremacist patriarchal capitalism within the University of Missouri system."