Concerns Over Pregnant Woman's Police Stop

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City activists and community organization leaders say the treatment of a pregnant woman during a police stop has weakened the bond between police and citizens. The activists met Saturday in reaction to the case of Sofia Salva, who is heard in a videotape from last year repeatedly asking two Kansas City officers for medical help. Police had stopped her for affixing a fake temporary car tag. Salva was arrested and jailed for the traffic violation and outstanding warrants. She wasn't given medical attention until the next morning, when she miscarried. The group meeting Saturday included Kansas City NAACP president Anita Russell, who said the community and police should team up to examine policies and practices that need changing.