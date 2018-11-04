Concerns Raised About Medical Care

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - For the second time in two weeks, a judge has questioned the quality of medical care for Greene County Jail inmates. During a court hearing Wednesday, Circuit Judge Calvin Holden told Sheriff Jack Merritt he heard reports of inmates not getting proper medications. His comments came during a hearing for a Naomi Johnson, whose lawyer feared she had been deteriorating to the point of not being competent to stand trial for first-degree domestic assault. Last week Holden raised similar concerns based on a lawyer's complaint that former Municipal Court employee Rhonda Bateman had not been receiving medicine for diabetes. Bateman was convicted of embezzlement last week and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Merritt said the quality of care in the jail remains strong.