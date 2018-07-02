Concerns Raised Over South St. Louis killings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Residents in south St. Louis are calling for action after two immigrants were killed over a 10-day period.

KSDK-TV reports that Mirza Gogic is one of those leading the push. He is a Bosnian immigrant who operated a convenience store with his brother, Haris, who was shot to death at the store on May 31. He was just 19.

Mirza Gogic says he and his family want to move. The store is now closed.

Ten days after that shooting, a 29-year-old immigrant from Bhutan was killed at the convenience store where he worked. His killer is still being sought.

Mayor Francis Slay says the city is making moves to make residents safer. He plans to appoint a diversity director on July 1 to work with immigrant communities.