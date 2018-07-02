Concerns Raised Over St. Louis Co. Landfill Fire

BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Coalition for the Environment is calling on the state to perform air quality tests after a foul smell resulted from an underground landfill fire in the Bridgeton area of St. Louis County.

Coalition director Kat Logan-Smith said residents are complaining about health effects but are not getting any official information about what they are breathing. It is unclear how long the fire has been burning, but Logan-Smith says landfill fires can sometimes burn for years.

The Bridgeton Sanitary Landfill is adjacent to the West Lake Landfill, a site where nuclear waste from the Manhattan Project is stored. Logan-Smith says that makes the underground fire a public safety issue.