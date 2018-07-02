Concert Raises Money For Cancer Survivors
COLUMBIA - Jesse Hall will be filled with the sound of the blues at 8 p.m. tonight.
This is the first year musician Mark "LA" Smith is hosting a concert to raise money for cancer survivors. Last year he lost his wife, Sandi, to a 40-year battle with cancer complications.
"I stood in line getting meds for my wife who died a year ago, in February, from cancer-related problems," Smith said. "People behind me would say, 'you know, I can't get all these meds, I've got grandkids coming.' I thought that was wrong. I thought as a musician that I can do something about that."
All of the proceeds generated from tonight's concert will be donated to the Vincent P. Gurucharri MD foundation in Columbia.
Karen Althage is one of the foundation's co-founders who is also a breast cancer survivor. She says the money raised tonight will help out families coping with cancer patients in more ways than people can imagine. She says there are so many ways people need financial assistance that normally go overlooked.
"We're hoping to help them pay for things that tend to slip through the cracks like car payments," Althage said.
Performing tonight is blues singer, Robert Cray and Billy D.
