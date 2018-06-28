Concert Raises Money for Tornado Victims

"We wanted to do something to help," said Minister Doug Delp. "So many times, there is nothing you can do to help, and this is one avenue that people all over the community can come and help those that have suffered."

In addition to good music, the fundraiser also featured food, drinks and a lot of fun. Hazel Kinder.

"I know the people's hearts are in the right place and they all want to help," said organizer Hazel Kinder.

Performers hoped their voices and musical talent could put a smile on audience faces.

"Just donating my time and my voice," said singer Reenea Ehle, "anything I can do to help."