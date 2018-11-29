Concrete truck driver pleads guilty in deadly crash

BRANSON (AP) — A concrete truck driver with a history of driving drunk has pleaded guilty in a deadly crash near Branson.

Taney County prosecutor Jeff Merrell says 57-year-old Michael Dean Glidewell, of Branson, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23. He faces up to 22 years in prison.

Merrell says Glidewell admitted last Thursday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. On Nov. 30, 2016, he lost control of the concrete truck on a curve and flipped onto the car Talat Kopurtas was driving, killing the 34-year-old. The probable cause statement says Glidewell had alcohol in his system.

Glidewell also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated five days before the deadly crash. He was charged as an aggravated offender in the earlier case because he has a history of drunken driving convictions.