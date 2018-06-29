Conditions Upgraded for Students Hurt in Bus Wreck
BELGRADE - The Missouri students injured when their school bus overturned are continuing to recover.
Eleven students in the Valley R-6 School District ranging in age from 7 to 16 were hurt in the crash Tuesday near Belgrade, about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis. Authorities believe the bus driver was distracted by something on the bus, causing it to slide off the narrow two-lane highway and overturn in a ditch.
Most of the injuries were scrapes and bruises, but four students were taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital. Spokeswoman Jackie Ferman said Wednesday that three of those students have been upgraded to good condition. One remains in satisfactory condition.
The bus driver was not hurt. An investigation continues.
