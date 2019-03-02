Condos damaged after fire in Osage Beach

Courtesy: KY3 News

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Compass Pointe apartments in Osage Beach early Friday evening.

The fire broke out just before 6:00 p.m. in the top unit of building 1119.

Osage Beach Fire Protection District Chief Jeffrey Dorhauer says their preliminary investigation showed the fire started with a barbecue grille on the back patio of the top unit. The fire quickly spread to the building and started melting the siding.

The melting siding from the top of the building caused siding to burn and melt all the way to the bottom.

Dorhauer says there is major damage to the top unit, but everyone got out safely. Other units are occupied in that building, but no one else was in the building at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.

The lower units will likely have smoke and water damage, but Dorhauer says it is unclear how many people will be displaced.

A fire at the Compass Ponte Condominum Complex in 2015 killed four children. That fire prompted changes to the Osage Beach Fire Code which banned charcoal grills on condo balconies.