Confederate monument in St. Louis to be removed by Friday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Confederate monument will be removed by Friday from a St. Louis park under a deal between the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum.

As part of the agreement announced Monday by the city, the museum will pay for the removal of the 38-foot-tall granite monument and store it until a new permanent site can be found.

The city says the new location must be a Civil War museum, battlefield or cemetery.

The announcement of the deal comes a week after a St. Louis judge issued a temporary injunction that barred the city from removing the monument, pending a July 6 hearing over who owns it.

The injunction followed a lawsuit filed against the city by the museum, which claimed ownership of the monument.